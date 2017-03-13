Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 18
The Left Bank Big Band, from the University of South Carolina, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, during the third annual "All That's Jazz" Music Festival - in a benefit for the lobby renovation - at Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St., Georgetown. Other groups, including Coastal Carolina University musicians, will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
