Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on March 12
Wynonna & the Big Noise will play at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway , Myrtle Beach. This photo shows the quintet, including Wynonna Judd in center, with her husband, Cactus Moser - the bandleader, producer and drummer - to her immediate right.
