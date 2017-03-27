Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 1

A barred owl - a species known for its "Who cooks for you?" call - might share the spotlight in a free-flight show by The Center for Birds of Prey from Awendaw, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, during Huntington Beach State Park's third annual "Birds of Prey Day. Find the park on U.S. 17, between Litchfield Beach and Murrells Inlet, across from Brookgreen Gardens.

