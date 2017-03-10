The street formerly known as Yaupon: Residents want name change to a South Beacha
Myrtle Beach's Yaupon Drive has a reputation as the site of multiple prostitution and drug arrests, but residents there are pushing to rehabilitate its image with a name change. The southern end of the corridor already refers to itself as "South Beach," and many residents have ordered T-shirts with the new name and the slogan "Life's a Beach."
