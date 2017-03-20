The LAVA Spurt, episode 35
"The city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is trying to steal property using eminent domain, but some citizens aren't just sitting idly by and letting it happen, including a listener of The LAVA Flow. Thank you for joining me on the thirty-fifth episode of The LAVA Spurt, Myrtle Beach City Stealing Property."
