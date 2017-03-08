There are on the Myrtle Beach Online story from 18 hrs ago, titled The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver had a needle in her arm, police say. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:

A report of a suspicious car parked in a stall in a Myrtle Beach car wash led to a woman's arrest after police say they found her with a needle in her arm on Sunday morning. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Sandlapper Car Wash at 504 13th Ave. S. on a narcotics complaint shortly before 9 a.m. Officers say they spotted a car in a stall at the car wash and found 34-year-old Kelly Jo Veazey "in the driver's seat with a syringe in her arm," according to a police report.

