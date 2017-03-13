The Best Traveling Spots Around the Globe - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is one of the most visited and liked family vacation destinations in the U.S. This beautiful seaside destination definitely ranks as one of the best traveling spots around the globe - often referred as The 'Grand Strand,' it is a top draw for those who love or those who want to visit a true east coast waterfront gem. The fact that it is visited by millions every year, provides family friendly accommodation, and is a welcoming destination to visitors, is the reason Tour Mag highly recommends this South Carolina destination to you.

