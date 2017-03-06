Student undergoes evaluation after be...

Student undergoes evaluation after being accused of threatening to "shoot up" school

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC A 16-year-old Carvers Bay High School student is undergoing a psychological evaluation after he was accused of threatening to "shoot up" his school Monday, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The student's grandfather and legal guardian told school administrators that the boy threatened to "shoot up" his school after they had an argument about him going to Myrtle Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICE Spotted In North MB Mon Totally 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Mar 5 NMBDoggie 19
Short Skirts Mar 4 Sexaddict55 5
Springmaid pier Feb 28 Melvin 1
Phentermine Feb 26 Anonymous 2
easy girls (May '10) Feb 26 Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Horry County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC