Student undergoes evaluation after being accused of threatening to "shoot up" school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC A 16-year-old Carvers Bay High School student is undergoing a psychological evaluation after he was accused of threatening to "shoot up" his school Monday, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The student's grandfather and legal guardian told school administrators that the boy threatened to "shoot up" his school after they had an argument about him going to Myrtle Beach.

