St. Patrick's Day on Sullivan's Island

St. Patrick's Day on Sullivan's Island

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

For Sullivan's Island, it's the third year its scaled back for St. Patrick's Day celebrations after issues including complaints from neighbors and public safety in 2014. While the town no longer shuts down Middle Street entirely for the festivities, there seems to be no short of fun as the town is trying to keep it safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08) 19 hr Dustydawgs 17
News He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ... Thu ConfusedIsMe 1
Bike Week 2017 Mar 14 Beachlover55 2
gay teens (Jun '13) Mar 14 Preacher Bob 47
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 14 Jim 32
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Mar 13 Beachlover55 7
News Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06) Mar 13 Beachlover55 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC