Snoop Dogg coming to House of Blues May 2
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The House of Blues will become the Dogghouse on May 2 Snoop Dogg is coming to North Myrtle Beach. The House of Blues Myrtle Beach announced on their Facebook page that the Doggfather himself is performing here on May 2 as part of his Wellness Retreat 2017 tour.
