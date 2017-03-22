Smoke reported at Canal Street Recreation Center, Myrtle Beach fire crews respond
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Canal Street Recreation Center around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release. When fire crews arrived on scene they found no signs of fire, but it was determined that smoke was coming from the HVAC unit connected to the pool area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mar 20
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC