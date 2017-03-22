Smoke reported at Canal Street Recrea...

Smoke reported at Canal Street Recreation Center, Myrtle Beach fire crews respond

11 hrs ago

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Canal Street Recreation Center around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release. When fire crews arrived on scene they found no signs of fire, but it was determined that smoke was coming from the HVAC unit connected to the pool area.

