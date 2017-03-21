Small earthquake recorded in Summerville
The Conway man accused of planning an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" and who purchased a gun from an undercover FBI agent in February is appearing in federal court Tuesday. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Florence, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Criminal
|5
|Best Seafood Buffet
|Mon
|BigFish44
|1
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Mar 17
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC