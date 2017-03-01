Shoplifters make off with 70 items from clothing display at mall store
Four women entered the Victoria's Secret store at Coastal Grand Mall in pairs Friday night before taking multiple items from the store. Myrtle Beach police were called about 8:30 p.m. Friday in regards to the shoplifting, according to a police report.
