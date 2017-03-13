Sheriff: Manhunt underway in Union Co.
The Union County sheriff said bloodhounds were tracking down a man accused of trying to steel four-wheelers Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach man who was shot and paralyzed by police during the execution of a drug bust in April 2015 appeared in court Thursday on charges stemming from that encounter.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Thu
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
|Piers
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|2
