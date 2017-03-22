She had 32 animals inside her apartment. It smelled so bad city crews refused to enter.

A Myrtle Beach woman accused of mistreating animals after 29 cats and three dogs were found in her apartment had a pretrial hearing in municipal court Wednesday. Forty-nine-year-old Shaye Gynell Creamer asked for a jury trial after she was cited Feb. 22 for mistreating animals and creating a nuisance with the pets in her home.

