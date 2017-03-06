See who was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area
SPEEDING, 10 MPH OR LESS OVER THE SPEEDLIMIT, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE RAY, JOSEPH WHITNEY - UNLAWFUL USE OF THE TELEPHONE, FAILING TO HANG UP, OBSCENE CALLS, UNLAWFUL USE TELEPHONE,THREATS, REPEAT CALLS, FALSE STATEMENTS HOLMES, GUY DESEAN - FAILURE TO APPEAR, COUNTY OR MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE SUMMONS, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE, DISOBEYING A POLICE OFFICER DIXON, OLIVIA CLAIRISE - FAILURE TO APPEAR, COUNTY OR MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE SUMMONS, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE PIERCE, KENDALL DAMONT - Ordinance / Public Disorderly Conduct Generally, BREACH OF PEACE , Ordinance / Public Possession of Open Containers ARRINGTON, KENNETH SHAKUR - Ordinance / Breach of the Peace, Ordinance / Resisting Arrest; Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty; Threatening an ... (more)
