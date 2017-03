See who spent time in jail in the Myrtle Beach area

MALICIOUS INJURY TO TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, OR ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM, OBTAINING NONFERROUS METALS UNLAWFULLY, PETIT OR SIMPLE LARCENY UNDER $2,000, FAILURE TO APPEAR, COUNTY OR MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE SUMMONS ABREU, FERMIN - UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF CHILD OR HELPLESS PERSON BY LEGAL CUSTODIAN, UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF CHILD OR HELPLESS PERSON BY LEGAL CUSTODIAN WRIGHT, DEVION EDWARD - UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL, SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL, Ordinance / Disobeying a Police Officer, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZFIRST OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA, Ordinance / Trespass GORE, WILLIAM TRAVIS - OBTAINING SIGNATURE OR PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSES UNDER $2,000, PETIT OR SIMPLE LARCENY UNDER $2,000 BUSBEE, ARTHUR LEE - RECKLESS DRIVING, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE, FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEATH - 1ST OFFENSE PEREZ PEREZ, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.