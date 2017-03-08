SCHP reporting fatal early-morning crash on US 278 at Bluffton Pkwy
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash occurred early Friday morning on US 278 at Bluffton Parkway. Many beach accesses throughout Georgetown County and North Myrtle Beach still need work to be used after damage from Hurricane Matthew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|7
|Dead beat dad- SC won't enforce ! (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Pam
|44
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Mar 8
|SickDude
|20
|ICE Spotted In North MB
|Mar 6
|Totally
|1
|Short Skirts
|Mar 4
|Sexaddict55
|5
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC