S.C. man accused of plotting Dylann Roof-style attack indicted

A federal grand jury indicted a Myrtle Beach-area man charged with buying a gun in an apparent plan to carry out an attack similar to that of convicted mass killer Dylann Roof. The indictment for 29-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, of Conway, was received by court officials Tuesday, according to records.

