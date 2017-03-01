S.C. man accused of plotting Dylann Roof-style attack indicted
A federal grand jury indicted a Myrtle Beach-area man charged with buying a gun in an apparent plan to carry out an attack similar to that of convicted mass killer Dylann Roof. The indictment for 29-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, of Conway, was received by court officials Tuesday, according to records.
