Restaurant Scorecard: Restaurant near perfect score, another cited for dishonestly
During a DHEC health inspection, one Myrtle Beach restaurant was found to be dishonest about what they are serving its customers. Crabby George's Seafood Buffet on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 95. According to the report the inspector docked it points for having unlabeled oil and water squirt bottles.
