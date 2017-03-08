Resources pulled together to finish beach access work ahead of beach season
Many beach accesses throughout Georgetown County and North Myrtle Beach still need work to be used after damage from Hurricane Matthew. The good news is the city and county are working hard to have them fixed by May and April, respectively.
