Registration open for BLET's Myrtle Beach regional meeting
Registration is now open for the BLET regional meeting at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, August 14-18, 2017. The BLET National Division is planning a meeting filled with educational opportunities and entertaining leisure time activities.
