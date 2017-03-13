Proposed federal budget cuts won't af...

Proposed federal budget cuts won't affect Meals on Wheels of Horry County

Proposed federal budget cuts to Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Program, which helps fund Meals on Wheels programs, won't cause senior citizens in Horry County to go hungry. Roughly 60 volunteers prepare and deliver home-cooked, nutritious meals to about 80 senior citizens Monday through Friday as part of Horry County's Meals on Wheels initiative.

