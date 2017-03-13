Police: Two arrested, charged after women held at gunpoint over missing $2,600
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Two men were taken into custody Monday morning by Myrtle Beach police after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint, demanding money and refusing to let them leave their apartment. According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's website, Dominic Lamorris Johnson, 26, aka "Too Real," was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and kidnapping, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
