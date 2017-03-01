Pedestrian struck by two vehicles, ki...

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles, killed while trying to cross U.S. 17 Bypass

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Sun NMBDoggie 19
Short Skirts Sat Sexaddict55 5
Springmaid pier Feb 28 Melvin 1
Phentermine Feb 26 Anonymous 2
easy girls (May '10) Feb 26 Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Horry County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC