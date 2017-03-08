One suspect accused of sexually assau...

One suspect accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds asks for bond to be set

15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

HORRY COUNTY, SC The attorney for one of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club, has filed a motion asking the court to set bond for his client. According to Horry County court documents, the attorney for Panteleimon "Peter" Spirakis noted that, within 10 days, he will move before the court for an order setting bond for his client, who was arrested March 3, 2016.

