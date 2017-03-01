Officers find meth, heroin, crack, co...

Officers find meth, heroin, crack, cocaine on suspects in Cookout parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Officers discovered methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and pills on two suspects in the area of Cookout's parking lot, located on 1800 North Kings Highway, Wednesday, according to a police report from Myrtle Beach Police Department. Whitney Coleman and Edward Ruhl were in a blue Ford Explorer, which was reported as stolen, when police arrived at the location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Springmaid pier Tue Melvin 1
Phentermine Feb 26 Anonymous 2
easy girls (May '10) Feb 26 Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC