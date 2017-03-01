Officers find meth, heroin, crack, cocaine on suspects in Cookout parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Officers discovered methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and pills on two suspects in the area of Cookout's parking lot, located on 1800 North Kings Highway, Wednesday, according to a police report from Myrtle Beach Police Department. Whitney Coleman and Edward Ruhl were in a blue Ford Explorer, which was reported as stolen, when police arrived at the location.

