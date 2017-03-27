NOAA: Storm names Matthew, Otto to be...

NOAA: Storm names Matthew, Otto to be removed from Atlantic list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The World Meteorological Organization have retired the storm names Matthew and Otto from the Atlantic list due to their destructiveness in the Caribbean in 2016, according to a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive," the release states.

