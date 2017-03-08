New Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market opening in Myrtle Beach this month
Staff, vendors and customers are celebrating the opening of the market, located at 1705 South Kings Highway, with various festivities and games. "Pepsi's going to bring some inflatables," store manager Sherrie Carlisle said.
