Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.6

Belin Methodist Church's annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was held on Friday night with over 200 fathers taking their daughters to the dance floor for a night of entertainment. In it's fifth year, the fundraising event benefits an international mission trip for church members to complete building projects in Guatemala each year, as well as providing a bonding experience for fathers and daughters in the Murrells Inlet community.

