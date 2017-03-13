Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.20

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.20

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Police chaplains and local clergy forming the first "Clergy Action Team" received training on Monday for a better understanding of police procedure. "We've got to solve the case, but we also need to make sure the community understands what we're doing, and why we're doing it," said Myrtle Beach police chief Warren Gall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08) Fri Dustydawgs 17
News He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ... Mar 16 ConfusedIsMe 1
Bike Week 2017 Mar 14 Beachlover55 2
gay teens (Jun '13) Mar 14 Preacher Bob 47
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 14 Jim 32
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Mar 13 Beachlover55 7
News Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06) Mar 13 Beachlover55 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC