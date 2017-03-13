Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.20
Police chaplains and local clergy forming the first "Clergy Action Team" received training on Monday for a better understanding of police procedure. "We've got to solve the case, but we also need to make sure the community understands what we're doing, and why we're doing it," said Myrtle Beach police chief Warren Gall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Mar 16
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC