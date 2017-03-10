Myrtle Beach wants land, but new group says not so fast

A human chain briefly formed around Jack Thompson's photo studio in downtown Myrtle Beach on Wednesday afternoon as property owners and supporters met to deal with the city's use of eminent domain. Myrtle Beach may use the legal procedure to force two properties to sell: House Parts LLC at 801 N. Kings Hwy and Thompson's studio at 503 Ninth Ave. N. The city is working to put together land for a library and children's museum .

