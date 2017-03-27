Myrtle Beach says Palace Theatre is a unfit for human occupancya
The Palace Theatre on U.S. 17 has been deemed "unfit for human occupancy" in a legal notice filed by the City of Myrtle Beach, which has notified the owners that something needs to be done about the building. The facade of the Palace was severely damaged in Hurricane Matthew last year.
