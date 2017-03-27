Myrtle Beach recognizes thrilling Swamp Fox Roller Coaster on 51st anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach City Council recognized the historic Swamp Fox Roller Coaster, located at the Family Kingdom Amusement Park, on its 51st anniversary, Tuesday, and praised them for providing a wonderful entertainment venue. According to Myrtle Beach City Council, guests will be able to take a ride on the roller coaster when Family Kingdom opens for the season on Saturday, April 8. The 2,400-foot wooden roller coaster features a figure-eight track, taking riders to heights of 75-feet at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So SLOW here
|6 hr
|Omg
|1
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mon
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|33
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC