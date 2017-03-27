Myrtle Beach recognizes thrilling Swa...

Myrtle Beach recognizes thrilling Swamp Fox Roller Coaster on 51st anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach City Council recognized the historic Swamp Fox Roller Coaster, located at the Family Kingdom Amusement Park, on its 51st anniversary, Tuesday, and praised them for providing a wonderful entertainment venue. According to Myrtle Beach City Council, guests will be able to take a ride on the roller coaster when Family Kingdom opens for the season on Saturday, April 8. The 2,400-foot wooden roller coaster features a figure-eight track, taking riders to heights of 75-feet at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

Myrtle Beach, SC

