Myrtle Beach police hope clergy can b...

Myrtle Beach police hope clergy can bridge gap between neighbors, officers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The goal of the Clergy Action team, or CAT, is to bring together people who the community trusts the most. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall said the faith community is "the eyes and ears out there."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) 14 hr Beachlover55 7
News Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06) 16 hr Beachlover55 3
Piers 16 hr Beachlover55 2
people from ohio 16 hr Beachlover55 11
News TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea... 16 hr Beachlover55 2
ICE Spotted In North MB 16 hr Beachlover55 2
News The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver... 16 hr Beachlover55 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Horry County was issued at March 14 at 4:50AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC