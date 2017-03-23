Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 killing at a motel
CONWAY, SC A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to life in prison after a Horry County jury found him guilty of murder in connection with the 2013 killing of a man at a Myrtle Beach motel. According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, a jury deliberated for about 30 minutes Thursday before convicting Mitchell Monroe Weatherall of murdering 57-year-old Helbert Woodberry at the Atlantic View Motel on Flagg Street.
