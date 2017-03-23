Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to dru...

Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug, child neglect charges

CONWAY, SC A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution and child neglect charges Thursday. Byron A. Vereen, 32, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and neglect of a child and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Gray Ervin and a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

