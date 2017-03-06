Myrtle Beach area still waiting for Chinese investment
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported that Mayor John Rhodes and Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said last March that the project would consist of a cultural village that would include an amusement park with attractions like a building in the image of a giant silk lantern. Ming Wu represents Hongyang Lantern Inc. and says there is nothing to announce yet but investors are still working on the plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Spotted In North MB
|16 hr
|Totally
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Sun
|NMBDoggie
|19
|Short Skirts
|Mar 4
|Sexaddict55
|5
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC