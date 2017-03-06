Myrtle Beach area still waiting for Chinese investment

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported that Mayor John Rhodes and Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said last March that the project would consist of a cultural village that would include an amusement park with attractions like a building in the image of a giant silk lantern. Ming Wu represents Hongyang Lantern Inc. and says there is nothing to announce yet but investors are still working on the plans.

