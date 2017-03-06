Morgan Elvis crowned Miss Myrtle Beach while facing a bittersweet birthday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Morgan Elvis is on cloud nine after being crowned Miss Myrtle Beach, something that is much more than just a crown. "Now that I've come home to Myrtle Beach and I'm going to be representing this place that I love so much, who has actually supported me through this, was actually spectacular," Elvis said.
