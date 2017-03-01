Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can't get back in their house
The rising water after Hurricane Matthew flooded James and Darlene Demi's house. The retired couple received money from FEMA, but it wasn't enough for the total restoration of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springmaid pier
|Feb 28
|Melvin
|1
|Phentermine
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC