Mix of bleach, urine at Humane Society sends person to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC One person was taken to the hospital and firefighters responded to a hazardous materials call after urine and bleach were mixed while someone was doing laundry at the Humane Society. At about 11:10 a.m. Monday, Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the Humane Society for a hazardous materials call, according to a news release from the department.

