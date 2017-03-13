Mix of bleach, urine at Humane Society sends person to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC One person was taken to the hospital and firefighters responded to a hazardous materials call after urine and bleach were mixed while someone was doing laundry at the Humane Society. At about 11:10 a.m. Monday, Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the Humane Society for a hazardous materials call, according to a news release from the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.