Members of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue explain Narcan
The plunger is pushed on a nasal syringe simulating how Narcan forms a mist and is given to a person in an opioid overdose on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Lt. Nathan Marker of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said his officers use the nasal injection as first responders based on three criteria - pinpoint pupils, respiratory distress and unresponsive patient.
