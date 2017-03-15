Mark Hamill Uses Twitter Force Against the Trump Death Star
This is too good to pass up. Kevin Eck, recently hired staffer for Betsy DeVos' Education Department, was unhappy with Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, for his criticism of Trump.
