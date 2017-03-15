Mark Hamill Uses Twitter Force Agains...

Mark Hamill Uses Twitter Force Against the Trump Death Star

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

This is too good to pass up. Kevin Eck, recently hired staffer for Betsy DeVos' Education Department, was unhappy with Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, for his criticism of Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ... 5 hr ConfusedIsMe 1
Bike Week 2017 Tue Beachlover55 2
gay teens (Jun '13) Tue Preacher Bob 47
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Tue Jim 32
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Mar 13 Beachlover55 7
News Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06) Mar 13 Beachlover55 3
Piers Mar 13 Beachlover55 2
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Horry County was issued at March 16 at 10:04AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC