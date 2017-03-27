Man pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charge after meeting 16-year-old in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC A Columbia man who met a 16-year-old female in Myrtle Beach in 2015 and eventually recruited her into prostitution has pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking of children. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Carolina office, Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier, 36, also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

