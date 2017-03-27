Man arrested for assaulting woman in Myrtle Beach adult store
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police after he reportedly assaulted a woman at an adult store on Kings Highway Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Badd Kitty at about 2:11 p.m., and the 30-year-old victim told police she was taking the trash out when she saw the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Bobby Joe Buffkin.
