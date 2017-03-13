Man arrested after calling 911 12 times, threatening to kill cops

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after he reportedly called 911 numerous times and threatened to kill officers if they responded. According to an incident report from Myrtle Beach police, 59-year-old Crist Allen Wolf, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. and charged with unlawful use of 911.

