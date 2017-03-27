LuLu's to bring its Gumbo Love, night...

LuLu's to bring its Gumbo Love, nightly entertainment to Barefoot Landing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Lucy Buffett's LuLu's restaurant will bring its culinary offerings and family- friendly entertainment to Barefoot Landing in the spring of 2018, according to Burroughs and Chapin news release. Barefoot Landing will be Lucy Buffett's LuLu's third location and it will be built between Greg Norman's and TBonz at Dockside Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pop Ups On This Site Mon Badboyfromolddays 1
News Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09) Mon Badboyfromolddays 78
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Sat Anonymous 33
Loris Sat Anonymous 3
News The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver... Mar 23 kellyherself 4
Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15) Mar 21 Criminal 5
Best Seafood Buffet Mar 20 BigFish44 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC