LuLu's to bring its Gumbo Love, nightly entertainment to Barefoot Landing
Lucy Buffett's LuLu's restaurant will bring its culinary offerings and family- friendly entertainment to Barefoot Landing in the spring of 2018, according to Burroughs and Chapin news release. Barefoot Landing will be Lucy Buffett's LuLu's third location and it will be built between Greg Norman's and TBonz at Dockside Village.
