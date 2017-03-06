If you like pregnant giraffes, check out this Myrtle Beach womana s parody
Are you like the millions who enjoy watching and waiting for a giraffe to give birth? Well, a Myrtle Beach woman has now given you a second option for web bliss. Erin Dietrich, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around.
