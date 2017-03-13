Iconic Myrtle Beach restaurant plans to move north
A Myrtle Beach restaurant that has made downtown Myrtle Beach home for more than 40 years is taking its business elsewhere. The Library Restaurant has been open since 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|11 hr
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Tue
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
|Piers
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|2
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC