Human trafficking most common in Myrtle Beach during summer months
The Coastal Women of Faith organization hosted an informational forum at the Abbey Anglican Church in Pawleys Island Friday to educate the public on human trafficking. Labor trafficking is a form of human trafficking that targets mostly young international students, who are often called "passport students."
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|20-year-old charged in slaying (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Dustydawgs
|17
|He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, ...
|Thu
|ConfusedIsMe
|1
|Bike Week 2017
|Mar 14
|Beachlover55
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Preacher Bob
|47
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 14
|Jim
|32
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|7
|Men charged with rape, burglary (Jun '06)
|Mar 13
|Beachlover55
|3
